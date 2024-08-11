BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $69,885.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

