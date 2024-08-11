BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.77 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $733.80 million and $12.77 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000077 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $11,677,769.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

