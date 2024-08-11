Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,895,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,108. The company has a market capitalization of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

