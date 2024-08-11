Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Several analysts recently commented on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

