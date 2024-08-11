Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $160.62. 4,579,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

