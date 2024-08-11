Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. 273,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.