Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,093 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Snap Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,475,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,781. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock worth $13,535,629 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

