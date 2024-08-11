Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $167.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

