Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $241.41. The company had a trading volume of 890,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,049. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

