Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,521.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,572.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,532.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

