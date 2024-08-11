Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,608 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.