BMO Capital Markets Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $46.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

AZEK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

