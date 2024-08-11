BMO Capital Markets Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $126.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.92.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 2,125,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

