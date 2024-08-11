Bone ShibaSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $92.48 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bone ShibaSwap alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.43500658 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $4,133,556.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bone ShibaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bone ShibaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.