Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $42.90.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,781. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 647,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

