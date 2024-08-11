Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$268.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.85.

TSE:BYD traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$211.22 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$246.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$269.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

