Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$268.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.85.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.7 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services
In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
