Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$325.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$350.00 to C$325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$269.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

