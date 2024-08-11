Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:BRAG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

