Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $37.34 million and approximately $97,087.62 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

