BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $6.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

BRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE BRCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

