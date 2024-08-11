BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 414,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $1,725,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

