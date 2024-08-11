Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 170,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

