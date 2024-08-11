Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NYSE EAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

