Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.34.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EAT
Insider Transactions at Brinker International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.
Brinker International Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE EAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.