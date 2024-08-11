Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,270 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 14,083,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

