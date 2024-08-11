Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,313. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

