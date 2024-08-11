Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bristow Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,313. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.
In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
