Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $11.17

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,309.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

