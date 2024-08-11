Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of IEX opened at $194.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

