Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Shares of STN opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. Stantec has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

