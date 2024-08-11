Brokers Set Expectations for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.51 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 71,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.