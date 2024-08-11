Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.46.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.