Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $101,800,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,222,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $614,104,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

