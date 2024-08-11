Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

BN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 1,905,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

