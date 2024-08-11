Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 632,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.