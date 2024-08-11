Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,042,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

