Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bsr Reit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOM

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit ( TSE:HOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$50.05 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.