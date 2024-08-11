Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.