Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 3,036,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

