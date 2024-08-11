Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGY. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY
Calian Group Price Performance
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.