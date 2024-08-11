Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGY. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.13.

Calian Group Price Performance

TSE:CGY traded down C$2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.30. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$45.15 and a 52 week high of C$63.75.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

