Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.39% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.13.

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.80. 43,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.75. The firm has a market cap of C$542.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.30.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

