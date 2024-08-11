Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,652 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

