Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Hold

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 263.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 over the last three months. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Nerdy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

