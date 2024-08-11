Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.49.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAR.UN traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 413,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.