Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.49.
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
