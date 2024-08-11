Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.11.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$149.51. 187,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,213. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.05.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

