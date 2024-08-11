Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$175.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.11.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,213. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$169.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$139.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.05.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.