Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.32 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Cannae Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 467,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cannae has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

About Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

