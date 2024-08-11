Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.32). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

