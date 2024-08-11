Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 916.4% in the second quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 217.5% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,577 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.35 and its 200 day moving average is $480.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

