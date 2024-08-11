Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.