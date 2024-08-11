Capital CS Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HDV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. 253,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,660. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $115.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

