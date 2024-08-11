Capital CS Group LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Spotify Technology comprises 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.90. 1,213,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,084. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of -507.31 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.